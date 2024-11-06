Hello User
Baazar Style Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 2.7%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 2.7%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day for Baazar Style, the stock opened at 343.05 and closed at 351.75. The highest price reached during the day was 352.65, while the lowest was 343.05. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Baazar StyleShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 351.75, 2.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80214.46, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of 352.65 and a low of 343.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.41
10339.26
20352.03
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 163.72 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 2.7% today to trade at 351.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.72% & 0.93% each respectively.

