Baazar Style Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 2.7%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹351.75, 2.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80214.46, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹352.65 and a low of ₹343.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 344.41 10 339.26 20 352.03 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 163.72 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.