Baazar Style share are down by -3.41%, Nifty down by -0.46%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 386 and closed at ₹ 370.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 391 and a low of ₹ 365.75 during the day.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:15 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹370.75, -3.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81386.42, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹391 and a low of ₹365.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 383.37 10 374.59 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 183.38 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.