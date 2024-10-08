Hello User
Baazar Style share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 360.4 and closed at 365.6. The stock reached a high of 370.4 and a low of 357.6 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 365.6, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81400.93, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 370.4 and a low of 357.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5383.37
10374.59
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 173.46 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 0.55% today to trade at 365.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.43% each respectively.

