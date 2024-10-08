Baazar Style share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 360.4 and closed at ₹ 365.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 370.4 and a low of ₹ 357.6 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹365.6, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81400.93, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹370.4 and a low of ₹357.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 383.37 10 374.59 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 173.46 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

