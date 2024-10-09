Baazar Style share are up by 2.58%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|385.76
|10
|375.30
|20
|370.55
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
