Baazar Style share are up by 2.58%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 366.8 and closed at ₹ 373.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 379.9 and a low of ₹ 365.8 during the session. Overall, it showed positive movement, closing higher than the opening price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹373.2, 2.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81950.22, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹379.9 and a low of ₹365.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 385.76 10 375.30 20 370.55 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

