Baazar Style share are up by 2.58%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹366.8 and closed at ₹373.2. The stock reached a high of ₹379.9 and a low of ₹365.8 during the session. Overall, it showed positive movement, closing higher than the opening price.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹373.2, 2.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81950.22, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹379.9 and a low of ₹365.8 during the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
385.76
10
375.30
20
370.55
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.