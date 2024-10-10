Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -0.92%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day for Baazar Style, the stock opened at ₹ 383.95 and closed at ₹ 370. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 383.95, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 366.95.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹370, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81599.74, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹383.95 and a low of ₹366.95 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 382.07 10 375.58 20 368.76 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 178.86 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

