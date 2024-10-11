Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are up by 1.26%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|379.39
|10
|374.64
|20
|368.64
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.
Baazar Style share price has gained 1.26% today, currently at ₹370.35, while its peers such as