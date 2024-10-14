Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -1.73%, Nifty up by 0.46%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 384.85 and closed at ₹ 371.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 386 and a low of ₹ 368.90 during the session. This indicates a decline in price, closing lower than the opening value.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹371.15, -1.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81913.63, up by 0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹386 and a low of ₹368.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 368.86 10 376.12 20 369.09 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 181.42 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.