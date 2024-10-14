Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -1.73%, Nifty up by 0.46%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|368.86
|10
|376.12
|20
|369.09
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.
Baazar Style share price down -1.73% today to trade at ₹371.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.46% & 0.65% each respectively.