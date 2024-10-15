Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -2.63%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|368.86
|10
|376.12
|20
|369.09
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.
Baazar Style share price down -2.63% today to trade at ₹362.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess