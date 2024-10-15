Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -2.63%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day for Baazar Style, the stock opened at ₹ 373.1 and closed at ₹ 362.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 374.95, while the lowest price was ₹ 359.2. This indicates a decline in price from the opening to the closing, reflecting a downward trend in the stock's performance for that day.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹362.35, -2.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81842.65, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹374.95 and a low of ₹359.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 368.86 10 376.12 20 369.09 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 178.17 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.