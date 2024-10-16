Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 365.95 and closed at 359.65. The stock reached a high of 365.95 and a low of 358.70 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 359.65, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 365.95 and a low of 358.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5370.57
10378.17
20369.46
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 172.62 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -0.42% today to trade at 359.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
