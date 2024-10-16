Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 365.95 and closed at 359.65. The stock reached a high of 365.95 and a low of 358.70 during the day.

Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 359.65, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 365.95 and a low of 358.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5370.57
10378.17
20369.46
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 172.62 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -0.42% today to trade at 359.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.