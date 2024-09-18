Baazar Style share are down by -0.8%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 367.65 and closed at 359.20. The stock reached a high of 367.65 and a low of 358.80 during the day.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

At 18 Sep 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 359.2, -0.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83264.6, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 367.65 and a low of 358.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5361.72
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -0.8% today to trade at 359.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers null, Tips Films are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.22% each respectively.

