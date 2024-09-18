Baazar Style share are down by -0.8%, Nifty up by 0.13%

At 18 Sep 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹359.2, -0.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83264.6, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹367.65 and a low of ₹358.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|361.72
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
Baazar Style share price down -0.8% today to trade at ₹359.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers null, Tips Films are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.22% each respectively.
