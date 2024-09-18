Baazar Style share are down by -0.8%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 367.65 and closed at ₹ 359.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 367.65 and a low of ₹ 358.80 during the day.

At 18 Sep 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹359.2, -0.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83264.6, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹367.65 and a low of ₹358.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 361.72 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

