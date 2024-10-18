Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -0.58%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 357 and closed slightly lower at 353.9. The stock reached a high of 357 and a low of 350.55 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 353.9, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81042.16, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 357 and a low of 350.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5367.12
10373.26
20369.99
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 170.44 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -0.58% today to trade at 353.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.04% each respectively.

