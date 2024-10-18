Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -0.58%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 357 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 353.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 357 and a low of ₹ 350.55 during the day.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹353.9, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81042.16, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹357 and a low of ₹350.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 367.12 10 373.26 20 369.99 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 170.44 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.