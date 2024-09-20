Baazar Style share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 352.05 and closed at 356.25. The stock reached a high of 360.75 and a low of 352.05 during the session. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

20 Sep 2024
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 356.25, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84410.57, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of 360.75 and a low of 352.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5358.33
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 1.29% today to trade at 356.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.26% & 1.47% each respectively.

20 Sep 2024
