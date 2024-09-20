Baazar Style share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹356.25, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84410.57, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹360.75 and a low of ₹352.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 358.33 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

