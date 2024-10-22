Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -4.89%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day for Baazar Style, the stock opened at 349.4 and closed at 332.3. The highest price reached during the day was 350.9, while the lowest price was 332.05. This indicates a downward movement in the stock's price throughout the trading session.

Published22 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 332.3, -4.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80843.95, down by -0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 350.9 and a low of 332.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5360.74
10364.80
20369.69
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 169.89 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -4.89% today to trade at 332.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.48% & -0.38% each respectively.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
