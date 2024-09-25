Baazar Style share are down by -2.94%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 386.75 and closed at 371.60. The stock reached a high of 386.75 and a low of 368. Overall, it experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 371.6, -2.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84911.55, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 386.75 and a low of 368 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5356.81
10361.94
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 130.21 & P/B is at 13.28.

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -2.94% today to trade at 371.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.1% & 0% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBaazar Style share are down by -2.94%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,781.15
11:20 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.7 (0.72%)

Tata Steel

160.05
11:20 AM | 25 SEP 2024
-0.5 (-0.31%)

Vedanta

477.55
11:20 AM | 25 SEP 2024
7.3 (1.55%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

361.25
11:20 AM | 25 SEP 2024
11.15 (3.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,496.45
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
186.7 (8.08%)

Piramal Pharma

230.25
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
13.55 (6.25%)

Syrma SGS Technology

467.50
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
27.25 (6.19%)

Five Star Business Finance

819.80
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
46.3 (5.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.