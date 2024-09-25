Baazar Style share are down by -2.94%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:19 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹371.6, -2.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84911.55, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹386.75 and a low of ₹368 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 356.81 10 361.94 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 130.21 & P/B is at 13.28.

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

