Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are down by -3.18%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 331.6 and closed at 321.2. The stock reached a high of 333.6 and a low of 318.55 during the session.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 321.2, -3.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79377.02, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 333.6 and a low of 318.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5345.86
10356.49
20365.56
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 158.58 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -3.18% today to trade at 321.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.01% & -0.86% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
