Baazar Style share are down by -3.29%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 365.3 and closed at ₹ 358.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 368.4 and a low of ₹ 357.5 during the day.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:13 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹358.55, -3.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85389.76, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹368.4 and a low of ₹357.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 363.57 10 362.65 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 177.38 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.