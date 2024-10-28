Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are up by 6.12%, Nifty up by 1.1%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 323 and closed at ₹ 340.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 342.85 and a low of ₹ 321.95 during the session.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹340.7, 6.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80303.94, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹342.85 and a low of ₹321.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 334.11 10 347.43 20 361.77 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 153.39 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.