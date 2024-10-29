Baazar Style Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 3.43%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹351.05, 3.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80010.68, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹352.15 and a low of ₹332.75 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|334.11
|10
|347.43
|20
|361.77
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 162.46 .
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.
Baazar Style share price has gained 3.43% today to trade at ₹351.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess