Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 3.43%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 3.43%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 340.1 and closed at 351.05. The stock reached a high of 352.15 and a low of 332.75, indicating a significant upward movement throughout the day.

Baazar StyleShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 351.05, 3.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80010.68, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 352.15 and a low of 332.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5334.11
10347.43
20361.77
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 162.46 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 3.43% today to trade at 351.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.16% & 0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.