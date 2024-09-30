Baazar Style share are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day for Baazar Style, the stock opened at 350.35 and closed at 348. The highest price reached during the day was 358.3, while the lowest price was 343.45. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 348, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84609.53, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 358.3 and a low of 343.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5364.84
10360.76
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 167.89 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -1.04% today to trade at 348 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.11% & -1.12% each respectively.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
