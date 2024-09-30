Baazar Style share are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹348, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84609.53, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹358.3 and a low of ₹343.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 364.84 10 360.76 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 167.89 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.