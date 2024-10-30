Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹350.2, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80307.88, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹354 and a low of ₹347.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 332.11 10 344.15 20 361.16 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 167.10 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.