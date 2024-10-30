Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : Baazar Style share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 351.3 and closed at 350.2. The stock reached a high of 354 and a low of 347.7 during the day.

Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 350.2, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.88, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 354 and a low of 347.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5332.11
10344.15
20361.16
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 167.10 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price up 0.16% today to trade at 350.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

