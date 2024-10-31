Baazar Style Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Baazar Style share price are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹341.4, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79513.76, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹348 and a low of ₹340 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 336.75 10 343.00 20 359.53 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 164.37 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.