Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Baazar Style share price are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day for Baazar Style, the stock opened at 344 and closed at 341.4. During the trading session, it reached a high of 348 and a low of 340. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 341.4, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79513.76, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 348 and a low of 340 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5336.75
10343.00
20359.53
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 164.37 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -0.86% today to trade at 341.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.54% each respectively.

