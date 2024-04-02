Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -37.9(-0.17%) points and Sensex was down by -226.64(-0.31%) points at 02 Apr 2024 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 17.9(0.04%) at 02 Apr 2024 10:44:59 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Titan Company were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.

