Active Stocks
Tue Apr 02 2024 10:52:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.40 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,484.50 0.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.80 -0.07%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,486.75 -0.61%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 999.60 0.76%
Business News/ Markets / Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -37.9(-0.17%) points and Sensex was down by -226.64(-0.31%) points at 02 Apr 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 17.9(0.04%) at 02 Apr 2024 10:44:59 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Titan Company were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App