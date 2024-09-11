Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dabur India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 43.3(0.17%) points and Sensex was up by 52.59(0.06%) points at 11 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 120.8(0.24%) at 11 Sep 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Qvc Exports, Globale Tessile, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Securekloud Technologies, A&M Jumbo Bags hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finance, ITC were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Wipro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

