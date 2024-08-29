Bajaj Auto, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bajaj Auto, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Abbott India, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 45.7(0.18%) points and Sensex was up by 177.5(0.22%) points at 29 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 120.1(0.23%) at 29 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Manglam Infra & Engineering, Kataria Industries, Divine Power Energy, NACL Industries, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, ITC, Wipro were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.