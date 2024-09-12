Bajaj Auto, Interglobe Aviation & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Interglobe Aviation, Havells India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 78.35(0.31%) points and Sensex was up by 223.43(0.27%) points at 12 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 120.15(0.24%) at 12 Sep 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Future Supply Chain Solutions, Brace Port Logistics, Falcon Technoprojects India, Ashapura Logistics, Semac Consultants hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.