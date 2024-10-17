Bajaj Auto share are down by -11.03%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:19 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10335.6, -11.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81088.26, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11279.35 and a low of ₹10280.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11787.91 10 11820.02 20 12019.41 50 11008.58 100 10236.27 300 9194.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 1724.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.91 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in to 14.19% in the quarter.