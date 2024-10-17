Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bajaj Auto share are down by -11.03%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Bajaj Auto share are down by -11.03%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 11,000.05 and closed at 10,335.60. The stock reached a high of 11,279.35 and a low of 10,280.35 during the day. This indicates a significant fluctuation in price, with a notable drop in the closing price compared to the opening.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:19 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 10335.6, -11.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81088.26, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of 11279.35 and a low of 10280.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511787.91
1011820.02
2012019.41
5011008.58
10010236.27
3009194.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 1724.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.91 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in to 14.19% in the quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -11.03% today to trade at 10335.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as TVS Motor Co, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.51% each respectively.

