Bajaj Auto share are down by -11.03%, Nifty down by -0.61%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|11787.91
|10
|11820.02
|20
|12019.41
|50
|11008.58
|100
|10236.27
|300
|9194.31
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 1724.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in to 14.19% in the quarter.
Bajaj Auto share price down -11.03% today to trade at ₹10335.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as TVS Motor Co, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.51% each respectively.