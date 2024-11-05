Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 1.86%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9702.2, 1.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78357.08, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9812.65 and a low of ₹9520 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9899.69 10 10143.87 20 10784.65 50 11154.46 100 10383.23 300 9397.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9820.67, ₹10124.33, & ₹10352.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9289.17, ₹9061.33, & ₹8757.67.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 191.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.32 & P/B is at 8.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.16% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.