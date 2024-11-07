Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -1.64%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:15 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9850, -1.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79604.77, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10189.95 and a low of ₹9795.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9803.14 10 10046.33 20 10680.18 50 11147.86 100 10381.25 300 9421.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10084.97, ₹10163.03, & ₹10281.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9888.82, ₹9770.73, & ₹9692.67.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 54.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.21 & P/B is at 9.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.49% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.