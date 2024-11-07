Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -1.64%, Nifty down by -0.94%







Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:15 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9850, -1.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79604.77, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 10189.95 and a low of 9795.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59803.14
1010046.33
2010680.18
5011147.86
10010381.25
3009421.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10084.97, 10163.03, & 10281.12, whereas it has key support levels at 9888.82, 9770.73, & 9692.67.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 54.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.21 & P/B is at 9.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.49% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -1.64% today to trade at 9850 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.94% & -0.96% each respectively.

