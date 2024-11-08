Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9900 and closed at 9865. The stock reached a high of 9990 and a low of 9780 during the day.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 08-11-2024
Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9865, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79349.22, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 9990 and a low of 9780 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59807.93
109997.85
2010579.01
5011147.13
10010382.70
3009435.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10029.82, 10199.73, & 10319.67, whereas it has key support levels at 9739.97, 9620.03, & 9450.12.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was -6.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.58 & P/B is at 8.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.33% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price has gained 0.04% today, currently at 9865, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.05
12:03 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-0.85 (-0.56%)

Tata Motors share price

803.40
12:03 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-16.4 (-2%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

722.40
12:03 PM | 8 NOV 2024
38.8 (5.68%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.60
12:03 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.6 (-2.5%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

47,499.70
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
2394.2 (5.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.50
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.4%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,421.25
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-0.05%)

City Union Bank share price

179.30
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,204.35
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-86.6 (-6.71%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,285.80
11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-89.1 (-6.48%)

Petronet LNG share price

328.25
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-18.25 (-5.27%)

EPL share price

259.65
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-13.85 (-5.06%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

1,005.35
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
71.15 (7.62%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.50
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
71.05 (6.92%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

723.15
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
39.55 (5.79%)

Sterlite Technologies share price

128.75
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
6.65 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,575.000.00
    Chennai
    78,581.000.00
    Delhi
    78,733.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,585.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.