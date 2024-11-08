Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9900 and closed at 9865. The stock reached a high of 9990 and a low of 9780 during the day.

Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9865, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79349.22, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 9990 and a low of 9780 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59807.93
109997.85
2010579.01
5011147.13
10010382.70
3009435.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10029.82, 10199.73, & 10319.67, whereas it has key support levels at 9739.97, 9620.03, & 9450.12.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was -6.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.58 & P/B is at 8.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.33% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price has gained 0.04% today, currently at 9865, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

