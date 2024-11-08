Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹ 9900 and closed at ₹ 9865. The stock reached a high of ₹ 9990 and a low of ₹ 9780 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9865, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79349.22, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9990 and a low of ₹9780 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9807.93 10 9997.85 20 10579.01 50 11147.13 100 10382.70 300 9435.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10029.82, ₹10199.73, & ₹10319.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9739.97, ₹9620.03, & ₹9450.12.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was -6.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.58 & P/B is at 8.89. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.33% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.