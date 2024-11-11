Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.75%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9984.65, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79951.71, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10030 and a low of ₹9802.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9836.95 10 9868.32 20 10291.92 50 11116.18 100 10384.20 300 9464.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10008.18, ₹10106.52, & ₹10221.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9794.38, ₹9678.92, & ₹9580.58.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 31.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.79 & P/B is at 8.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.02% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.