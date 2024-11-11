Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.75%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.75%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9899.35 and closed at 9984.65. The stock reached a high of 10030 and a low of 9802.05 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9984.65, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79951.71, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 10030 and a low of 9802.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59836.95
109868.32
2010291.92
5011116.18
10010384.20
3009464.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10008.18, 10106.52, & 10221.98, whereas it has key support levels at 9794.38, 9678.92, & 9580.58.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 31.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.79 & P/B is at 8.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.02% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price up 0.75% today to trade at 9984.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.59% each respectively.

