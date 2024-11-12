Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -1.07%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -1.07%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9907.2 and closed at 9808. The stock reached a high of 9965.85 and a low of 9793.65 during the day.

Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9808, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79476.12, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 9965.85 and a low of 9793.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59836.95
109868.32
2010291.92
5011116.18
10010384.20
3009464.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10029.57, 10147.68, & 10262.47, whereas it has key support levels at 9796.67, 9681.88, & 9563.77.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was -13.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.82 & P/B is at 8.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.96% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -1.07% today to trade at 9808 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.03% each respectively.

