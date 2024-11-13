Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -1.54%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:02 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9530, -1.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78271.16, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9714.15 and a low of ₹9471.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9836.95 10 9868.32 20 10291.92 50 11116.18 100 10384.20 300 9474.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9894.18, ₹10112.27, & ₹10225.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9562.83, ₹9449.57, & ₹9231.48.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.90 & P/B is at 8.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.17% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.