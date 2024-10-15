Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -2.67%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹11575, -2.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81845.28, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11941.85 and a low of ₹11558 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11807.87 10 11981.49 20 12022.06 50 10924.99 100 10178.07 300 9141.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹11973.67, ₹12046.13, & ₹12102.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹11845.17, ₹11789.13, & ₹11716.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 5.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.80% with a target price of ₹9862.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.