Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -2.67%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 11,900.05 and closed at 11,575. The stock reached a high of 11,941.85 and a low of 11,558 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 11575, -2.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81845.28, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 11941.85 and a low of 11558 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511807.87
1011981.49
2012022.06
5010924.99
10010178.07
3009141.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 11973.67, 12046.13, & 12102.17, whereas it has key support levels at 11845.17, 11789.13, & 11716.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 5.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.80% with a target price of 9862.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -2.67% today to trade at 11575 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co, Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.

