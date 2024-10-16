Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.01%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹11517.45, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81711.45, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11635.45 and a low of ₹11381.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11863.52 10 11902.51 20 12030.38 50 10971.47 100 10209.21 300 9168.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹11824.03, ₹12128.52, & ₹12307.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹11341.03, ₹11162.52, & ₹10858.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.83% with a target price of ₹9925.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.