Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.01%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.01%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 11,525.05 and closed slightly lower at 11,517.45. The stock reached a high of 11,635.45 and a low of 11,381.85 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 11517.45, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81711.45, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 11635.45 and a low of 11381.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511863.52
1011902.51
2012030.38
5010971.47
10010209.21
3009168.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 11824.03, 12128.52, & 12307.03, whereas it has key support levels at 11341.03, 11162.52, & 10858.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.83% with a target price of 9925.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -0.01% today to trade at 11517.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as TVS Motor Co, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp are falling today, but its peers Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.13% each respectively.

