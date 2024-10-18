Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.57%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10064.7, -0.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81052.26, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10109.95 and a low of ₹9840.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11748.01 10 11765.59 20 12015.91 50 11046.25 100 10264.26 300 9221.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10895.6, ₹11681.15, & ₹12074.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9716.25, ₹9322.45, & ₹8536.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.58 & P/B is at 9.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.13% with a target price of ₹10682.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.