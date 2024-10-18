Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.57%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.57%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 10,109.95 and closed at 10,064.70. The stock reached a high of 10,109.95 and a low of 9,840.65 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 10064.7, -0.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81052.26, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 10109.95 and a low of 9840.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511748.01
1011765.59
2012015.91
5011046.25
10010264.26
3009221.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10895.6, 11681.15, & 12074.95, whereas it has key support levels at 9716.25, 9322.45, & 8536.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.58 & P/B is at 9.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.13% with a target price of 10682.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -0.57% today to trade at 10064.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.06% each respectively.

